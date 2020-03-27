Mohanlal to face legal action for his misinforming public on COVID 19? Find out

Following Mohanlal's interview about manthra being created while clapping hands which would shoo away Coronavirus, a complaint has been filed against the Ram actor.

After Mohanlal said during an interview that clapping hands would make one get rid of Coronavirus due to vibrations that it creates. Talking to Manorama, he said that the sound created while clapping hands is like a mantra which would shoo away the virus. Manorama quoted him as saying, “Clapping together is a process. The sound produced is like a mantram and there is a possibility that many bacteria and virus will be destroyed. Let it all get destroyed. I urge everybody to cooperate”.

Following his interview, a social media user identified as Sinu filed a complaint at the Human Rights Commission against the actor for spreading misinformation at a time when the whole country is trying to contain the crisis. He took to social media and stated that the actor, who has a massive fan base, should be responsible when it comes to issuing statements.

His interview came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to clap hands for five minutes from 5 PM on the Janata Curfew day. Ironically, people gathered in groups and clapped their hands after being home till 5 PM. The same was done by many celebrities and political personalities, who gathered with their families and clapped their hands as a gesture to thank doctors, nurses and sanitary workers. Many celebrities claimed that the clapping of hands would help people in getting rid of the virus.

Credits :IndiaGlitz

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More