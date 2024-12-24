Mohanlal gets an affectionate shoutout from ‘Ichhakka’ Mammootty ahead of his directorial debut with Barroz

Mohanlal is all set to make his directorial debut with the film Barroz. The movie will be hitting the theaters on December 25, and the actor is leaving no stone unturned for the promotions of the Malayalam fantasy flick. And now, right a day ahead of release, Mammootty gave a major shoutout for the film, anticipating nothing but success for it.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mammootty penned an affectionate note for Mohanlal, whom he referred to as his ‘beloved Lal’.

Heaping praises on his acting prowess for so many decades now, the Turbo actor stated, “'Barroz' is the directorial debut of Mohanlal, who has been thrilling and surprising us with his acting prowess for so long. I am sure that the knowledge and experience he has gained over this time will be beneficial to this film. Wishing my beloved Lal all the best and prayers and love. Your own Mammootty.”

Check out Mammootty’s post here:

Well, agree or not, Mohanlal and Mammootty have rightfully earned the title of the ‘Big M’s’ of the Malayalam film industry. The duo, with their respective careers over decades, have shared a friendship like no other, and even continue to do so.

In fact, they have even collaborated on several films together, all of them being massive hits, thereby solidifying their friendship to another level altogether.

As per a report back in August 2024, there is a buzz around Mohanlal and Mammootty collaborating yet again for a film after so many years. The rumor suggested that production houses owned by the respective senior actors would join hands to produce a massive entertainer.

It was also speculated that Mohanlal would be starring in the film, backed by Mammootty’s production house.

For those unversed, the two icons have worked in several films together in the past, such as Athirathram, Twenty:20, Adimakal Udamakal, Vartha and more.

On the work front, besides Barroz, Mohanlal also has his next release, L2: Empuraan queued up ahead.

