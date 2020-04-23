Mohanlal has a strong message in his blog We Shall Overcome; urges everyone to show resilience

The Drishyam star Mohanlal makes it a point to highlight that together everyone can overcome the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lucifer star Mohanlal wrote a very important message on his blog titled, We Shall Overcome. The Malayalam megastar wrote about the importance of showing patience during the Coronavirus lockdown period. The world is currently battling the outbreak of COVID-19. The Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham actor states that he understands the need for people to get back to normalcy and return to their daily lives. But, Mohanlal further mentions that people will have to wait a little bit longer for them to go back to living their lives just like before.

The Big Brother actor writes that everyone should be very patient in order to fight the battle against the Coronavirus. The Drishyam star Mohanlal makes it a point to highlight that together everyone can overcome the battle against the deadly COVID-19. As per news reports, the Ittymaani: Made in China actor could not get home in Ernakulam and is in Chennai due to the lockdown that was issued. The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has announced a lockdown for 21 days and then extended the lockdown to May 3. Schools, colleges, gyms, malls, commercial units, and public transport are all shut down. The south megastar urges everyone to show resilience.

Check out Mohanlal's post:

Mohanlal says that people have many questions in their minds about their lives post the lockdown, but he says that eventually, we will find the strength to move forward. He also says that everyone wants to meet their family members who are away, step out of their homes, get back to professions, but, the wait has just got a little longer.

