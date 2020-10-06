Mohanlal with his radiant smile in this PHOTO from Drishyam 2 sets is here to give fans a dose of positivity

Yesterday, he shared a photo from the film's sets where Mohanlal’s getup for the movie as George Kutty along with his family was seen.

We all know that the makers of Drishyam 2 makers have started the film’s shooting. Yesterday, Mohanlal and the film’s director Jeethu Joseph took to social media and shared photos from the film’s set. In the photo, Mohanlal’s getup for the movie as George Kutty along with his family came as a sweet surprise. Now, Mohanlal has shared yet another photo, where he can be seen smiling his infectious smile. This photo proves yet again why he will be a forever favourite.

Drishyam 2 was announced a couple of months back. It has Meena, Ansiba and Esther Anil reprising their roles from the film’s original version. When the film was announced, director Jeethu Joseph stated that it will answer all the questions that audience had when the first part was released. He added that the film’s making does not require many crew members, thus it will be easy to follow all norms during the pandemic situation.

Meanwhile, other than Drishyam 2, Mohanlal has a bunch of films in his kitty including the historical drama Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Talking about the film, the makers stated that they are not in a hurry to release the film and that they will wait till the pandemic situation is fully contained before releasing it in theatres. He also has in his kitty, a film titled Ram, which is also directed by Jeethu Joseph. Starring Trisha as the leading lady, the film’s shooting will not be restarted till the pandemic situation is well contained.

