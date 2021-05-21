Mohanlal hosted Bigg Boss Malayalam fined Rs 1 Lakh for violating lockdown rules; Makers broadcast a message

Also, eight of workers reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 from the show and despite that Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 shoot was carried on.

Mohanlal hosted Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 show has landed into trouble after makers violated lockdown rules. The EVP film city at Chennai’s Cmbarambakkam was sealed on Wednesday as the makers continued the shoot despite the Tamil Nadu government imposed a ban on the working of films and television shows during the pandemic. Also, eight of workers reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 from the show and despite that Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 shoot was carried on.

Meanwhile, the makers in the last episode shared a message for the viewers. "This is Bigg Boss. In light of the widespread COVID-19 and lockdown, we are temporarily stopping the telecast of the show. Hopefully, we shall re-start the show once the situation permits," Bigg Boss makers announced in the 96th episode of the reality show. Mohanlal or maker

“We have sealed the premises. A case was filed under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 for violation of government guidelines. FEFSI Union President RK Selvamani had already issued a statement saying that no film and small screen shootings should happen. Despite this, the production house continued to shoot as it was a continuous episode. We entered the set and saw people inside the glass doors, and food was delivered to them inside the set. There were seven contestants and other crew members like cameraman, technicians, and other production staff. They said 95 days of the show have been completed and they needed five more days to complete the 100-day episode but we refused the permission. All of them were provided with a PPE Kit and immediately told to leave the set. The set was sealed and we have imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh,” Thiruvallur Revenue Divisional Officer Preethi Parkavi who reached Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 sets told Indianexpress.com.

