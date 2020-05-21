Mohanlal hugging Chiranjeevi in this throwback PHOTO is a visual treat for the fans of Lalettan

Taking to his Twitter space, Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi shared a throwback photo of himself along with Mollywood star Mohanlal.

On the birthday of Mollywood megastar Mohanlal, many celebrities have been sending wishes to the actor on social media. Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter space and shared an unseen photo of them both, in which both can actors can be seen sharing a light moment, while Mohanlal giving a friendly hug to Chiranjeevi. This photo instantly went viral with fans and followers of both the actors sharing it across all social media platforms.

Sharing the photo, Chiranjeevi wrote on Twitter, “Happy 60th Birthday my dear Lalettan @Mohanlal Proud to be in the film industry in the same period as a Versatile Acting Legend & Superstar like you. May you continue to inspire & enrich the acting fraternity & delight the audience for many many years to come.” Chiranjeevi, who joined Twitter recently, has been sharing many throwback photos and videos to entertain his fans during the lockdown period.

Happy 60th Birthday my dear Lalettan @Mohanlal Proud to be in the film industry in the same period as a Versatile Acting Legend & Superstar like you.May you continue to inspire & enrich the acting fraternity & delight the audience for many many years to come. ജന്മദിനാശംസകൾ !! pic.twitter.com/XSkDUf4Jg5 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 21, 2020

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva. Ram Charan, who is bankrolling the film, will be seen as a Naxalite and he will appear in the film for about thirty minutes. Kajal Aggarwal will play the female lead in Acharya. On the other hand, Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph’s next film with Trisha as the leading lady, is yet to be wrapped up. Titled Ram, the film will be resumed after the lockdown is lifted. Today, it was announced that the actor-director duo will collaborate for the sequel to the super hit film Drishyam.

Credits :Twitter

