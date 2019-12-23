Mohanlal ignored hairline fracture while shooting for fight sequences; Read On

Not many know that Mohanlal had ignored his hairline fracture and performed fight sequences over the years. Mohanlal recently underwent a surgery at a hospital in Dubai. After the Lucifer star shared about the same on Instagram, actor Anoop Menon opened up about Mohanlal's injury.

Legendary Malayalam actor Mohanlal’s dedication and loyalty towards his work is evident on the big screen. The superstar leaves no stone unturned when it comes to giving his best for any role in the films. Not many know that actor had ignored hairline fracture and did fight sequences over the years. Mohanlal recently underwent surgery at a hospital in Dubai. After the Lucifer star shared about the same on Instagram, actor Anoop Menon opened up about Mohanlal's injury. In his long Facebook post, Anoop revealed a story about Mohanlal’s hand fracture.

"It was the last day shooting of Siddique's 'Big Brother'. I had the shooting only in the evening. But still, I came early to the sets of the movie and saw Lalettan (Mohanlal). The Superstar has been shooting a fight sequence for the past four years. When I offered a shaking hand, he pleasantly accepted, but suddenly withdrew his hand due to pain. When I asked him what happened, Mohanlal revealed that he has suffered a hairline fracture during one of his personal trips to Dubai," actor Anoop Menon wrote on his Facebook page.

Anoop asked Mohanlal about why is he being careless of his fractured hand. To this, Mohanlal replied, "I myself fell down and fractured my hand, and neither the producer nor the director of this movie has nothing to with it. If I tell them about the injury, they will postpone the shooting for four or five days, why should I do that.”

