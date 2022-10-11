Mohanlal is all set for his third Kannada film with Dhruva Sarja? Deets inside

Irrespective of predominantly working in the Malayalam industry, Mohanlal enjoys a fan base from all lingual industries and is one of the most versatile actors. The director shared a photo with Lalettan and thanked him for his support.

Mohanlal , the Malayalam superstar, will be seen in a Tamil film of Dhruva Sarja. The untitled will feature the superstar in an important cameo role. Although the news is not officially confirmed, director Prem posted a pic with Mohanlal and thanked him for propelling the project to 'greater heights'. Well, if this report turns out to be true, then this will be his third Kannada film.

He wrote on Twitter: "I have run out of words to describe wat I am feeling right nw.The superstar of Indian Film Industry & yet@Mohanlalsir is the most down to earth person.Your support propels us to greater heights..#KVN4 title launch on 20th Oct @ 5PM in Orion Mall@DhruvaSarja@KvnProductions."

The untitled film of Dhruva Sarja is bankrolled by KVN Production. The production house and director are tight-lipped about the casting, and an announcement about this is expected soon.

Mohanlal is currently busy with the shooting of Ram, the upcoming Jeethu Joseph directorial in the UK. He is playing the titular character in the film, which features a stellar star cast. If the reports are to be believed, Mohanlal is playing the role of Ram Mohan IPS, an Indian RAW agent who investigates a series of murders that happen in six different places in the world. Trisha Krishnan is playing the female lead in Ram, which is slated to release in two parts.

The actor is waiting for the release of Monster. Helmed by Vysakh, the captivating script for the film has been provided by Udaykrishna. Backed by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, the cast of the movie has Honey Rose, Lakshmi Manchu, Sudev Nair, and Jess Sweejan in pivotal roles, among others. He also has Alone and L2, a sequel to Lucifer with director Prithviraj Sukumaran.

He has also signed up for another interesting project titled Vrushabha. Touted to be a magnum opus high on emotions, the project is expected to go on the floors by May 2023. The movie will deal with two conflicting emotions that run the world – Love vs Revenge.