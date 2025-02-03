Mohanlal is all smiles as he poses alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Fahadh Faasil; says ‘With Zayed Masood and Ranga’

Malayalee superstar Mohanlal was recently seen sharing a new picture alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Fahadh Faasil. Sharing a happy moment with both of them, the actor appeared overjoyed, making it a worthwhile occurrence for fans.

As the superstar unveiled the picture on his social media handles, the actor penned, “With Zayed Masood and Ranga,” owing to the characters played by both Prithviraj and Fahadh, respectively.

Check out the picture feat. Mohanlal, Prithviraj and Fahadh Faasil:

The new picture of Mohanlal alongside Prithviraj and Fahadh sparks curiosity among many about whether the latter might collaborate on the Lucifer trilogy. However, the makers have not confirmed anything of the sort, while the final cut of Empuraan was recently announced to be finished.

Mohanlal had recently made quite the buzz online as the actor had wrapped up the shoot for his pan-Indian venture, Vrusshabha. The movie, directed by Nanda Kishore, is touted to be a bilingual Telugu-Malayalam flick that focuses on the central theme of reincarnation.

The wrap-up of the movie Vrusshabha was announced by Mohanlal himself on his social media handle, celebrating alongside crew members by cutting a cake. Along with the celebratory video, the superstar announced that the film would be released for Diwali 2025.

Moving forward, Mohanlal will next appear in the lead role in the action thriller L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The movie will be the sequel to the 2019 flick Lucifer and the second installment in a planned trilogy.

Apart from Mohanlal, Prithviraj also plays a key role, with actors Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, and many more reprising their previous roles. Furthermore, Mohanlal has the film Thudarum in his lineup and recently completed the shoot for a cameo appearance in Mammootty’s next.

On the other hand, Fahadh Faasil is also playing a key role in the Mammootty starrer flick, directed by Mahesh Narayanan. Apart from that, the actor will be appearing in films like Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, Maareesan, Karate Chandran, and more.