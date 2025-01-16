Mohanlal is ‘really hurt’ by Barroz’s underwhelming response? Producer addresses film being torn apart

Mohanlal’s fantasy action thriller Barroz could not keep up the expectations despite the heightened hype and expectations surrounding it. The film was deemed a ‘children’s watch’ by many, adding to the fact that the musical score seemed to be underutilized. And now, the producer of Lalettan’s other underperforming film, Malaikottai Vaaliban, revealed the superstar’s reaction to this failure.

Speaking with Mathrubhumi, producer Lijo Jose Pellissery revealed that Mohanlal has been really hurt by the kind of response fetched by Barroz.

He shared that the actor believes that the audience approached his film without any interest, and many even left negative reviews even without having watched the film in the first place.

Lijo Jose said, “I have not gone into its details. But I can say one thing: he’s really hurt by it. The audience, including Mohanlal’s fans, did not approach Barroz with any interest. I don’t blame them for that.”

Moving on, the producer mentioned that the actor’s other film, Malaikottai Vaaliban, which was also a box office dud, suffered its fate due to over expectations and hype.

But with Barroz, things were different since audiences went to watch the show on its first day of release, carrying cameras and phones and leaking them on social media incessantly.

Advertisement

He said, “Barroz suffered from negative expectations. As part of this, comments about the movie surfaced from people who hadn’t even watched it. Those who attended Barroz’s first show acted like they were the director—using cell phones and cameras—to tear apart the film.”

Coming back to Mohanlal, the actor would now be moving forth for his next release titled L2: Empuraan. In other news, discussions and buzz about his film Drishyam getting rebooted for a third installment have also surfaced.

ALSO READ: Did Shankar choose Game Changer over Indian 2? Filmmaker REACTS to delay of Kamal Haasan starrer