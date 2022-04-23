Mohanlal & Jeethu Joseph's 12th Man skips theatrical release, to premiere directly on OTT

The blockbuster duo, Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph are teaming up for a Malayalam thriller film titled 12th Man. The film, which wrapped up the shoot in October, is all set to release soon. The actor took to his social media handles and announced that the film will skip theatrical releases and premieres directly on the OTT platform, Disney+Hotstar. However, the official date is yet to be finalised as for now they mentioned only coming soon.

Along with the release announcement, a new poster featuring Mohanlal shows a bunch of people standing in fear in front of a bungalow. According to the buzz, the Mohanlal starrer revolves around the get-together of 11 friends and a 12th person who joins them. The movie depicts the unexpected events that happen during the get-togethers, in a time span of 24 hours.

Check out the new poster here:

Previously, Mohanlal teamed up with director Jeethu Joseph first for the blockbuster movie Drishyam in 2013. They collaborated yet again for the sequel, Drishyam 2, which was released in 2021. Amidst the high expectations, the blockbuster director-actor duo film 12th Man is set for release. And Jeethu Joseph in an interview with Pinkvilla said that 12th Man is a very different movie and not like Drishyam. It's a mystery movie, set inside a resort.

The film also features Unni Mukundan, Anusree, Aditi Ravi, Leona Lishoy, Veena Nandakumar, Shine Tom Chacko, Saiju Kurup, and Santhi Priya, Priyanka Nair, and Sshivada in supporting roles. 12th Man is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner.

