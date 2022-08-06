Mohanlal & Jeethu Joseph's highly-anticipated film Ram commences shoot in Kochi; Deets inside

The blockbuster combo, Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph are teaming up for an upcoming film titled Ram, which is one of the most awaited and anticipated in Mollywood. The film, which was announced in 2020, got back on to sets now after a long postponement due to COVID-19 and other commitments of the crew. Now, according to the latest update of the film, Mohanlal, and his team commenced the shoot today in Kochi.

According to reports, the team will shoot for one week in Kochi and then head to London for a lengthy schedule. It will be a final schedule of Ram and is expected to go on for almost one month. More details about the shoot will be announced soon.

Ram was announced in 2020 but got postponed due to the pandemic. The first look of Mohanlal from the film was also released and it featured him with an intense avatar in a thick bearded look. The black and white poster read, ‘He has no boundaries.

A few days ago, it was reported that Mohanlal's Ram will go the pan-Indian way and will be released in all languages. And that is not it, Ram will be made in two parts like Baahubali, KGF, Drishyam and other blockbuster franchises.

Touted to be an action thriller, the film also has Indrajith Sukumaran, Adil Hussain, Durga Krishnan, Saikumar, Suman and Kalabhavan Shajon in key roles. Produced by Ramesh P Pillai and Sudhan S Pillai under the banner of Abhishek Film, Trisha Krishnan is the female lead. Ram marks Mohanlal’s fourth collaboration with Jeethu Joseph after the success of the ‘Drishyam’ franchise and 12th Man.

Earlier in an interview given to a leading Malayalam media, director Jeethu Joseph had revealed that Ram is a realistic mass film.