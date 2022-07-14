Mohanlal & Jeethu Joseph's Ram 1 to commence shoot in August with a lengthy schedule: Reports

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph have teamed up again for the upcoming thriller titled Ram. The film has been creating a lot of buzz ever since it was announced that will be made in two parts. Now, the latest update about the film is that the Mohanlal starter will go on floors soon. According to repprts, Ram, the first part, shooting will begin in mid-August. The team is planning to commence a long schedule that will go on for two months in London and Paris. However, an official word from the makers is awaited.

Ram was announced in 2020 but got postponed due to the pandemic. The first look of Mohanlal from the film was also released and it featured him with an intense avatar in a thick bearded look. The black and white poster read, ‘He has no boundaries'.

Last week, it was reported that Ram will go the pan Indian way and will be released in all languages. And that is not it, Ram will be made in two parts like Baahubali, KGF, Drishyam and other blockbuster franchises.

Touted to be an action thriller, the film also has Indrajith Sukumaran, Adil Hussain, Durga Krishnan, Saikumar, Suman and Kalabhavan Shajon in key roles. Produced by Ramesh P Pillai and Sudhan S Pillai under the banner of Abhishek Film, Trisha Krishnan is the female lead.Ram marks Mohanlal’s fourth collaboration with Jeethu Joseph after the success of the ‘Drishyam’ franchise and 12th Man.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal will front the forthcoming thriller, Alone. Helmed by Shaji Kailas, the film marks the reunion of actor and director after 12 years. He will also make his directorial debut soon with the adventure drama Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. The actor is also teaming with Prithviraj Sukumaran for Lucifer 2 sequel.