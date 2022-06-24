Mohanlal & Jeethu Joseph's Ram to have pan-India release, film to be made in two parts; Deets inside

The blockbuster duo, Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph are coming back together again for an upcoming film titled Ram. The film, which was announced in 2020, got delayed indefinitely due to the pandemic, and is now all set to roll back soon. There are strong reports that the film will go the pan Indian way and will be released in all languages. And that is not it, Ram will be made in two parts like Baahubali, KGF, Drishyam and other blockbuster franchises.

Reports about the shoot are also buzzing in the tinsel town. Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal's film will resume soon and the rest of the portions will be filmed at the various locationsinf the UK. If things go as planned, the shoot is expected to wrap up this year.

Ever since the incepfion, the film has been carrying great buzz, and now with the news of two parts and pan Indian release made the excitement reach sky high. We can't wait to see what's in the store as the duo previously gave blockbuster hits like Dhrishyam, Dhrishyam 2 and 12th Man.

Earlier in an interview given to a leading Malayalam media, director Jeethu Joseph had revealed that Ram is a realistic mass film. The film will feature Trisha as the leading lady, and the upcoming movie also marks her second Malayalam film. Ram is jointly produced by Abhishek Films and Passion Studios.

Last year, when COVID-19 surge was high, there were strong speculations that the director shelved the film Ram. However, he cleared the air with a long note, which read, "I have been getting calls and messages asking whether I have shelved my Mohanlal movie 'RAM' and planning another project. We had to stop the work of 'RAM' due to the spread ofthe COVID-19 Virus, but it will resume shoot once the virus threat is down in the UK and Uzbekistan. Since Kerala is one of the few places in the world where Corona has been controlled effectively, it is likely to start the shoot early here."