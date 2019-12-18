Mohanlal, Jeethu Joseph's thriller film Ram's title poster REVEALED; Check it out

Title poster of Mohanlal, Jeethu Joseph's next thriller film Ram was revealed by Mohanlal.

Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph have joined hands again for upcoming thriller titled Ram. The project was officially launched on Monday. The two previously worked together in the blockbuster movie Drishyam. The makers shared a title poster, in which Mohanlal can be seen with a thick beard. The black-and-white poster was captioned as, ‘He has no boundaries’. Trisha will be seen playing the role of lead lady. After Jude, Ram will be Trisha’s second Malayalam film. It is being reported that Trisha will be seen playing the role of Mohanlal’s wife in the film.

Produced by Ramesh P Pillai and Sudhan S Pillai under the banner of Abhishek Film, the makers already revealed that the movie will hit the big screens Onam 2020. Meanwhile, Mohanlal’s Big Brother, which was originally planned for a Christmas release, will be released in 2020. It is being reported that Mohanlal will also be featured in the sequel of mega hit movie Lucifer.

Unveiling the Title of my Upcoming movie #RAM !! Directed by Jeethu Joseph !! Produced by Ramesh P Pillai and Sudhan S Pillai under the banner of Abhishek Films pic.twitter.com/hHaERQmbQ5 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 16, 2019

Lucifer was the first Mollywood film to make Rs 200 crore worldwide. The film also starred Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith and Manju Warrier in crucial roles. Lucifer was the first movie of actor Prithviraj. In the political thriller, Mohanlal played a character called Stephen Nedumpally. Talking about the film, Prithviraj told Hindustan Times, “Today, Lalettan bids adieu to Lucifer and Stephen Nedumpally. It has been a journey like no other for me. When I took up the challenge of directing a huge film like ‘Lucifer’, most of my well-wishers told me it wasn’t the wisest decision I’ve made and that as an actor, it’s a foolish investment of time.”

