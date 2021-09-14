Mohanlal joins hands with director VA Shrikumar Menon for Mission Konkan

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is teaming up with director VA Shrikumar Menon for a bilingual film titled Mission Konkan. Although the director announced this film last year, he remained tight lipped about the cast and crew until today. The bilingual film is expected to go on floors soon.

According to the latest reports, Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda will be seen playing a pivotal charcter in the film. However, nothing is officially announced yet. More details about the film are to be awaited.

Shrikumar had announced Mission Konkan last year. The historical period film is based on the lives of dockyard workers of Malabar, known as Mappila Khalasis. The director had earlier said to Kochi Times that the film is made on a massive budget and will have Ratnagiri, Goa, Delhi, Beypore, Kozhikode, and Palakkad as the major locations.

Mission Konkan is the second film of director VA Shrikumar as his debut film Odiyan was with Mohanlal in 2018. Mission Konkan will be shot in Malayalam and Hindi and will be dubbed in other south Indian languages.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal on the other side currently awaiting the release of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham and Aaraattu. The superstar recently wrapped up shooting of Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial film Bro Daddy. He also has another announced project, 12th Man with Jeethu Joseph. Mohanlal is also teaming up with director Shaji Kailas after 12 years for his next film, which is yet to be titled.