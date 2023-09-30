Mohanlal joins Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa film starring Prabhas

Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa keeps getting bigger and bigger with each passing day. After reports of Prabhas being a part of the hyped project, it has been made official that Mohanlal will also be a part of Kannappa. The news comes as a surprise to many, and Mohanlal’s involvement in the film certainly guarantees that Kannappa will reach a much larger audience.

Mohanlal will be a part of Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Vishnu Manchu confirmed the news of Mohanlal being a part of his dream project. The scale at which the film is being made is certainly a factor that has led many fans to eagerly anticipate further developments of Kannappa. As the film has been touted as a pan-Indian project, actors across languages are being roped in for the film. Also, having Mohanlal in Kannapaa makes the film even more exciting for the general audience.

Vishnu Manchu took to his X and reposted film correspondent Rajasekar’s post, in which he broke the news of Mohanlal's presence in Kannappa. The post read, ‘#BREAKING : After Rebel Star #Prabhas , hearing that The Complete Actor and Malayalam superstar #Mohanlal also to act in an important role in Actor #VishnuManchu ‘s dream Pan-India project #Kannappa An exciting collaboration.. This project is getting bigger and bigger.. More exciting news on the way. Can @ivishnumanchu confirm this? @Mohanlal #Lalettan’

In the post, Rajasekar asked Vishnu Manchu to corroborate the news to which the latter replied in the affirmative and wrote, ‘Har Har Mahadev!’ There were rumors going around for some time now that Mohanlal was a part of Kannappa, but there was no official confirmation from either the actor or the film’s team. Therefore, Mohanlal’s involvement in the film was considered to be mere rumors by many up until now. But, now, Vishnu Manchu has himself confirmed via social media that all the rumors are indeed true and that Mohanlal will be a part of the project.

About Kannappa

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa is a cinematic ode to Bhakta Kannappa. The film will follow the Shiva devotee’s life, with Vishnu Manhu playing the titular role. The grand launch of the film took place in August, and it is said that Vishnu Manchu has been planning and developing this project for the past seven years.

