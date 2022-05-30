Mohanlal & Kamal Haasan twin in blue as they pose together on sets of Bigg Boss Malayalam; PIC

The two superstars Mohanlal and Kamal Haasan were recently spotted under one roof. The Chachi 420 actor appeared on the sets of the reality show, Bigg Boss Malayalam to promote his upcoming action drama, Vikram. A few sneak peeks from the shoot have surfaced on social media. Both the veteran actors looked sharp as they twinned in blue. While Kamal Haasan sported a blazer and denim as his outfit of the day, Mohanlal donned a traditional attire.

This Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is all set to reach the theatres on 3 June. The makers of this Tamil drama are leaving no stone unturned to promote the much-anticipated movie starring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead. The Vishwaroopam actor also recently attended the 75th Cannes Film Festival to promote Vikram.

Check out the picture below:

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan himself stepped down as the host of Bigg Boss Ultimate. Citing the reason for his decision, the actor told Variety, ''I was just completing backlogs and not going forward with any new work. I will go back to Bigg Boss Ultimate because I do enjoy meeting people. I have always done this – I have been doing production, acting, writing, directing so we will find the time – there’s nothing called ‘I don’t have the time.’ You will never ever commit something beyond yourself if you don’t love it, if you love it there will only be time for certain things. I do only what I love to do and I have never run out of time. I can be lazy but I have never run out of time.''

Apart from playing the lead, Kamal Haasan is also producing this movie in association with R Mahendran under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International banner. The project also features Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Arjun Das, and Shivani Narayanan in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan's newfound love is photography; Captures serene pics of wife, daughter & nature