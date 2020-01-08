Mohanlal kick starts his shoot for Jeethu Joseph's Ram

Meanwhile, Mohanlal has finally joined the sets of Jeethu Joseph's Ram. The first picture from the sets has gone viral on social media.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph have teamed up again for the upcoming thriller titled Ram. The title poster of the film was released recently and it featured Mohanlal in a thick bearded look. The black and white poster read, ‘He has no boundaries’. Sharing the first look, Mohanlal had tweeted, "Unveiling the Title of my Upcoming movie #RAM !! Directed by Jeethu Joseph !! Produced by Ramesh P Pillai and Sudhan S Pillai under the banner of Abhishek Films." Meanwhile, Mohanlal has finally joined the sets of Jeethu Joseph's Ram.

The first picture from the sets has gone viral on social media. The first onset picture sees Mohanlal with acclaimed Hindi actor Adil Hussain. Ram also features Durga Krishna and Sai Kumar. Produced by Ramesh P Pillai and Sudhan S Pillai under the banner of Abhishek Film, the makers of Mohanlal starrer have already revealed that the movie will hit the big screens Onam 2020. Trisha plays the female lead in the film. Jeethu Joseph's Ram is one of the anticipated films that the audience is looking forward to. It remains to see what's in stores for her.

The shooting of the big-budget film will take place in Cairo, Uzbekistan, UK, Delhi, Chennai, Colombo, and Kochi. Meanwhile, Mohanlal’s Big Brother, which was originally planned for a Christmas release, will be released in 2020.

Mohanlal's Lucifer was the first Mollywood film to make Rs 200 crore worldwide. The film also starred Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith and Manju Warrier in crucial roles. Lucifer was the first movie of actor Prithviraj.

