Mohanlal led Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 to be extended for two more weeks; Finale expected in June first week

Hosted by Mohanlal, the third season of Bigg Boss Malayalam will now be extended for two more weeks. The show will run for 114 days out of which 89 are completed.

The ardent followers of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 will perhaps be excited by the latest update that their favorite reality show will now be extended for two extra weeks in the current season itself. The season has been garnering immense ratings on television with continuous interest from the audience. The announcement took contestants by surprise as the decision was taken into consideration due to the sudden surge in the COVID 19 cases. Kerala is one of the more severely affected states and therefore, the makers of the show have decided to extend the in-house visit of the contestants.

The show has currently completed 89 glorious days and now the run time will be 114 days. The highly-anticipated finale of the show is now expected to take place in the first week of June. In the past few weeks, the rumours were rife about a possible extension but there was no official confirmation from the makers. Though incredibly popular, the Bigg Boss Malayalam has met with some harsh production challenges in the last season, also, not forgetting the COVID outbreak due to which the show had to be stalled after 75 days.

The third season of the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 premiered on 14 February 2021 with 14 contestants entering the house. As the contestants kept getting eliminated, makers chose to let in three wild card entries. After the immense drama which surrounded the corridors of the show and Mohanlal’s keen observance of the contestants, 89 days have gone by and 9 people are left in the house competing for the trophy and absolute fame that comes with it.

