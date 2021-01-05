Mohanlal lifts heavy weights and his latest intense workout regime can put a youngster to shame; Take a look

Mohanlal's intense workout session and toned up body can give young actors a run for his money.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is serious about his fitness and leave no stone unturned when it comes to giving his 100 percent for it. He is 60-year-old and his workout routine can put even a 20-year-old to shame. Mohanlal is dead serious about his health and fitness, and his latest video is a proof. The actor took to social media and shared a video of him working out in the gym. From lifting heavy weights to doing every form of exercise, Mohanlal proves nobody can beat him when it comes to sweating out in the gym.

His intense workout session and toned up body can give any young star a run for his money. Sharing the video, Mohanlal wrote, "Workout...Motivation is what gets you started. Habit is what keeps you going. Follow a healthy habit." This is not for the first time, the Malayalam actor has shared a glimpse of his fitness routine. The Lucifer actor also urged the people to develop the healthy habit of exercising. Check out the video below and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

On the work front, Mohanlal will be seen in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The Priyadarshan directorial also ensemble cast Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh, Siddique, and Nedumudi Venu among others. The film is made on a big budget of Rs 100 crore.

