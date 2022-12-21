Mohanlal-Lijo Jose Pellissery project: First look gets a release date; Prithviraj drops an UPDATE

Mohanlal , the Malayalam superstar is finally set to team up with supremely talented filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery , for the first time in his career. The actor-director announced their first collaboration a few weeks back, with a special social media post. There is already massive hype around the legendary actor and celebrated filmmaker's untitled project, which is set to start rolling very soon. Meanwhile, the release date of the Mohanlal-Lijo Jose Pellissery project's first look poster has been finalised.

If the latest reports are to be believed, the highly anticipated first look poster and title of Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery's ambitious project will be revealed on December 23, Friday. As per the latest updates, the makers are planning to announce the title with a special teaser, which will also have the character sketch of its protagonist, played by Mohanlal. However, it has also been confirmed that the makers are planning to drop the updates without a prior official announcement, as a Christmas surprise for the cine-goers.

Prithviraj Sukumaran drops an update on Mohanlal-Lijo's project

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with The Cue, actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran dropped an exciting update on Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery's ambitious project. According to the multi-faceted talent, the actor-director duo is joining hands for a massive project, which is being made on a large canvas. Prithviraj also revealed that the Mohanlal project will be majorly shot in Rajasthan, and confirmed that it will be a film in director Lijo's signature style. The Kaapa actor also added that he is totally excited to watch this film on the big screen.

About Mohanlal-Lijo's project

If the reports are to be believed, popular actress Radhika Apte is in talks to play the female lead in the Mohanlal starrer, which is slated to go on floors in January 2023. Mohanlal is reportedly playing the role of a wrestler named Chemboth Simon in the movie, which is scripted by director Lijo Jose Pellissery himself. The untitled project is jointly produced by John and Mary Creative, Maxlab, and Century Films.