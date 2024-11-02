Mohanlal likely to return as President of AMMA after mass resignation? Suresh Gopi responds amid buzz of new members being elected

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

The startling cases of sexual abuse and harassment brought up in the Hema Committee report unleashed a domino effect of mass resignations within the Malayalam film industry’s AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists). In fact, the erstwhile president of the committee and prolific actor Mohanlal too stepped down from his position. And now, months after the aftermath, reports of reconstituting the association with new elected members have gathered momentum.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi’s recent address to the media confirmed the rumors about the AMMA committee’s reform. While exiting the association’s office in Kochi, the politician urged for new members to come up and take charge and responsibility moving forward. However, he refused to make any comment on the mass resignation, which was followed by the previous members of the committee.

Moreover, when Suresh Gopi was further asked to reveal if Mohanlal would return as the President of AMMA again with new members, he refused to make any comment on it either.

As of now, the AMMA is managed and handled by an ad hoc committee elected as a way for interim regulations.

Earlier while attending an event for the Kerala Cricket League, Mohanlal talked for the first time about his decision to step down as the President of the AMMA. He had said, “If you ask why we have all quit our posts (AMMA) now, the answer is that the entire Malayalam film industry is answerable. The report has highlighted not just one issue but several. What exactly they are, you know better than I do.”

For the unversed, Mohanlal’s decision to step down from AMMA and resign as its president brought about quite the stir amongst social media.

While many people criticized him and doubted if he was aware of the mishaps within the film industry, others enquired about what the actor had to say in response to the alarming sexual abuse cases prying out.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

