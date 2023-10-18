Mohanlal looks comfy in casuals as he enjoys quality time with his pets; fans shower love

Mohanlal, the legendary superstar of Malayalam cinema, is currently busy with the shooting of multiple projects in different languages. The National award-winner is set to reprise his much-loved character Stephen Nedumpilly aka Khureshi Ab'Ram in the upcoming Lucifer sequel, which has been titled L2: Empuraan. Mohanlal is also playing the lead role in the upcoming period drama, Vrushabha.

However, the Drishyam actor, who recently wrapped up the Mumbai schedule of his period movie, opted to enjoy a quick break at his home with his family. Recently, Mohanlal took to his official Instagram handle and dropped an adorable picture, which was clicked when he enjoyed some quality time with his pets.

Mohanlal enjoys quality time with his pets

For the unversed, Malayalam cinema's biggest crowd-puller is a big-time pet lover at heart. Mohanlal, who is a proud pet parent to a big pack of dogs and a few cats, has often shared some lovely pictures with his fur babies on social media. Recently, the Malaikottai Vaaliban actor dropped an adorable picture on his Instagram handle, which was clicked while he was enjoying some quality time with his pet dogs, Casper and Whiskey.

"Finally convinced Casper and Whiskey to pose with me!" the veteran actor captioned his post. In the lovely picture, Mohanlal looked handsome in a casual outfit, consisting of a white and blue striped shirt, and a pair of nave blue boxer shorts. He is also seen flaunting his long, thick beard that he is sporting for L2: Empuraan in the picture, which is now winning the internet.

Check out Mohanlal's Instagram post, below:

