Mohanlal looks divine and vibrant as he shares PHOTO of his detoxification mode; See post

Recently, a report came up stating that Mohanlal was in Thrissur taking his annual Ayurvedic treatment, after which he will join the sets of his upcoming film Drishyam 2.

A couple of days back, it was reported that Mollywood megastar Mohanlal was on his annual routine for Ayurvedic treatment in Thrissur. Now, the actor has shared a photo on his Instagram space and stated that he is on a detox journey for his mind and body. In the photo, one cannot help but notice how spiritual and vibrant the actor looks. Fans took to the comments section expressed how happy they felt seeing his photo after a while.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohanlal has a bunch of films in his kitty including the historical drama Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Talking about the film, the makers stated that they are not in a hurry to release the film and that they will wait till the pandemic situation is fully contained before releasing it in theatres. It is expected that his upcoming film Drishyam 2 will be rolled out soon. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, it is the sequel of the superhit film of the same name.

Starring Meena as the leading lady, the director recently revealed in an interview that since the film needs only a smaller number of cast members, they will shoot it in a contained environment. On the other hand, Mohanlal’s yet another film with the director titled Ram has Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady. The director stated that they will not restart the shooting any time soon as some portions need to be shot in foreign locations.

Credits :Instagram

