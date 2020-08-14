  1. Home
Mohanlal looks fierce in the new still from Priyadarshan's film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

The actor is seen in a dark coloured outfit with intense expressions in the latest still from Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.
The period drama, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will feature Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead. The makers of the much-awaited film have now released a new still from the from the film. The film helmed by ace director Priyadarshan will see Mohanlal as a naval chief who is battling the villains in the film. As per news reports, the film is based in the 16th century, which will see Mohanlal essay the role of Kunjali Marakkar IV.

The first look of the Mohanlal starrer will also feature Keerthy Suresh and Asuran actress Manju Warrier. Keerthy Suresh's first look poster was unveiled by the makers some time back. The fans and followers of the sultry diva were simply left enchanted after seeing her pictures from Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The film was due for a release on March 26, 2020. But, due to the global outbreak of COVID 19, the makers have now reportedly taken a decision of releasing the film in the year 2021. The film happens to be one of the most highly anticipated flicks from the film industry.

Check out the photo

The latest still from Mohanlal's upcoming film has managed to impressed the fans and film audiences who are now looking forward to watching this film on the big screen. The actor is seen in a dark coloured outfit with intense expressions.

