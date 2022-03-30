Mohanlal looks handsome in his director avatar, drops PIC in a blue shirt and burette

Superstar Mohanlal enjoys an enviable fanbase and his supporters look forward to seeing their beloved star, both on-screen and off-screen. In the latest update shared by the actor, he is seen sitting on a chair, enjoying his beverage while appreciating the view. The Drishyam star is posing in a blue shirt and a matching burette.

Meanwhile, for the first time in his career, Mohanlal has decided to work behind the camera. The Aaraattu actor is busy with his first directorial project at the moment. His first film as a director is a fantasy adventure drama, titled Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. Ever since the movie has been announced, the fans are counting the days, when will they get to witness Mohanlal's latest flick on the big screens. The star himself is also very agile in sharing sneak peeks from the venture to maintain the enthusiasm of the audience.

Check out the picture below:

For the last couple of weeks, Mohanlal has been sharing several updates from the sets of the adventure flick and the viewers love to see him in the director's avatar. Backed under the banner of Aashirvaad Cinemas, Barroz is an official film adaptation of the novel by Jijo Punnoose of the same name. While Mohanlal will essay the titular role, Unni Mukundan, Maya, Paz Vega, Guru Somasundaram, Rafael Amargo, and Cesar Lorente Raton will also be a part of the movie's core cast.

Santosh Sivan is working on the project as the cinematographer and Lydian Nadhaswaram has been roped in as the music director.

Furthermore, Mohanlal will also play the protagonist in Vysakh’s Monster.

