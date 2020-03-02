Mohanlal looks super stylish and cool as he flaunts his OOTD in THIS latest photo

The Lucifer actor took to Instagram and shared a super sleek, stylish picture of him and fans can't get over it. Mohanlal is being showered with praises for his latest look and it will leave you amazed.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has ruled the hearts of the audience with his incredible award-winning performances in the films through his cinematic journey of 4 decades. Known as the 'Complete Actor' of Malayalam film industry, Mohanlal never fails to grab our attention with his fitness videos and super stylish photos on social media. Once again, Mohanlal has left us speechless. The Lucifer actor took to Instagram and shared a super sleek, stylish picture of him and fans can't get over it. He is being showered with praises for his latest look that will leave you amazed as well.

Dressed in track pants and a black t-shirt, the actor aced this cool look like a boss, accessorised with sunglasses. His latest photo proves that he can give any young star a run for his money. One can see in the photo, the actor is flaunting his toned body and muscles, which has left his fans amazed. Mohanlal is super active on social media and keeps sharing some interesting pictures and videos. Check out the latest look below and share your thoughts on the same in the comment section below.



On the work front, Mohanlal will be seen next in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The film will also feature Asuran actress Manju Warrior in a key role. The actress will play the character named Subaida. Mohanlal will be seen in a fierce warrior and the first look of the actor has already set high expectations among the moviegoers. The big-budget film is being helmed by Bhul Bhulaiyaa director Priyadarshan.

