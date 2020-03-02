Mohanlal looks super stylish and cool as he flaunts his OOTD in THIS latest photo
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has ruled the hearts of the audience with his incredible award-winning performances in the films through his cinematic journey of 4 decades. Known as the 'Complete Actor' of Malayalam film industry, Mohanlal never fails to grab our attention with his fitness videos and super stylish photos on social media. Once again, Mohanlal has left us speechless. The Lucifer actor took to Instagram and shared a super sleek, stylish picture of him and fans can't get over it. He is being showered with praises for his latest look that will leave you amazed as well.
On the work front, Mohanlal will be seen next in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The film will also feature Asuran actress Manju Warrior in a key role. The actress will play the character named Subaida. Mohanlal will be seen in a fierce warrior and the first look of the actor has already set high expectations among the moviegoers. The big-budget film is being helmed by Bhul Bhulaiyaa director Priyadarshan.
