Mohanlal makes a major decision for L2 Empuraan; Prithviraj Sukumaran’s project to start rolling in August?

Mohanlal , the Malayalam superstar is planning to go for a complete track change in his acting career, with some promising projects in his kitty. The veteran actor recently wrapped up the Rajasthan schedule of his upcoming film Malaikottai Valiban , which is helmed by the acclaimed filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery. After wrapping up his current commitments, Mohanlal is set to reunite with actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran for the third time, for the highly anticipated political thriller L2: Empuraan.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Mohanlal has made a major decision in his career for L2: Empuraan, which is touted to be a mega-budget venture. For the first time in his illustrious acting career, the superstar is planning to completely focus on one project at a time. As a result, Mohanlal will not commit to any new projects before he wraps up the shooting of Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming directorial venture. The reports suggest that he has given a call sheet of over six months for the much-awaited film, which is a sequel to the actor-director duo's 2019-released blockbuster film, Lucifer.

L2: Empuraan to start rolling in August 2023?

As per the latest updates, the Mohanlal starrer is set to go on floors by the first week of August 2023. The sources suggest that Prithviraj Sukumaran's direction team has completed the location hunt, and has finalised all the major locations of the film. L2: Empuraan will have extensive pre-production, which is expected to be wrapped up by mid-2023. The major portions of the film will be majorly shot in foreign locations, especially in Russia. The project will also have an extensive schedule at the various locations of Kerala and other major Indian cities including Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Along with Mohanlal, the main star cast of Lucifer, including Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Sai Kumar, Indrajith Sukumaran, Baiju Santhosh, Nandu, Nyla Usha, Saniya Iyappan, and others are expected to reprise their respective roles in L2: Empuraan. Murali Gopy has penned the script for the project. Sujith Vasudev is the director of photography. The Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.