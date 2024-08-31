Mohanlal makes his first public appearance after stepping down as AMMA President; REACTS to Hema Committee report

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.



Mohanlal has been hitting the headlines ever since he stepped down from the position of the President of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists). The actor took such a major decision amid the striking reports and findings submitted by the Hema Committee over unheard cases of sexual exploitation in the Malayalam film industry. And now, at a recent event, the senior actor broke his silence on the matter for the first time.

Mohanlal graced the launch ceremony of the Kerala Cricket League, thereby making his first public appearance after stepping down from the position of the president of the AMMA. Clad in a formal suit, the actor took part in the inaugural ceremony of the event, surrounded by distinguished guests and other members.

Furthermore, during his speech at the event, the actor broke his silence on the pressing concerns regarding the Malayalam film industry. He also addressed cases of violence and sexual exploitation against women that have happened with them in the industry. Mohanlal admitted that the entire Malayalam film fraternity was accountable for the same.

As mentioned by Mathrubhumi, Mohanlal said, “If you ask why we have all quit our posts (AMMA) now, the answer is that the entire Malayalam film industry is answerable. The report has highlighted not just one issue but several. What exactly they are, you know better than I do.”

Towards the conclusion of his response, Mohanlal also addressed conjecture around his decision to step down from his president post in AMMA, along with several other members. The actor assured that it was a unanimous decision, which was taken after seeking legal advice only.

Mohanlal also remarked that while he welcomes wholeheartedly the Hema Committee and its findings, nonetheless the film industry as a whole and the AMMA as a group should not be targeted since it is the sole source of income for many.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

