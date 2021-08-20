Mohanlal & Mammootty granted Golden Visa by UAE Government; Approved first time for Mollywood stars

The UAE government has first time granted its coveted Golden Visa to Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal. This enables them to live and work in the United Arab Emirates without the need for a national sponsor and is valid for the next 10 years.

This is the first time that the UAE government has approved a 'Golden Visa' for actors from the Mollywood industry. To unversed, the Golden Visa system started in 2019 essentially offers long-term residency (5 and 10 years). It is learnt that these superstars will soon be accepting visas. Meanwhile, Mohanlal has kickstarted shooting for Jeethu Joseph's 12th Man is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas banner. The blockbuster director-actor are back together after Drishyam 2 and fans cannot wait to know what's next in store for them.

On the other hand, Mammootty has kickstarted shooting for a film titled Puzhu. The National Award-winning actor has joined hands with newcomer Ratheena Sharshad, for the upcoming project. Parvathy Thiruvothu is the leading lady of the film.

Mammootty has another pipeline of projects including Bheeshma Parvam, CBI 5 and Bilal, for which he is yet to resume the shoot.