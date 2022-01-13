Mohanlal, Mammootty, Kamal Haasan to join hands for Netflix Malayalam anthology?

Netflix will be working on an anthology starring some of the biggest names in the Malayalam industry. The project will include names like Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, Asif Ali and Shanti Krishna, along with others. The star-studded anthology will be inspired by the short stories of celebrated Malayalam writer MT Vasudevan Nair.

Reports suggest that Netflix has already contacted some leading directors like Lijo Jose Pellissery, Priyadarshan, Jayaraj, Shyamaprasad, Santosh Sivan, and Mahesh Narayanan for the project. However, the official announcement from Netflix is still awaited. It is further reported that Priyadarshan will be remaking the 1960 drama Olavum Theeravum in the form of a short film for the anthology. It is also believed that Kamal Haasan will be presenting these short stories on Netflix. However, the actor will not be acting or directing in the anthology.

The anthology is a tried and tested format for the streaming giant. It has previously brought together the most celebrated actors and directors of regional cinemas in this format. Previously, Netflix has also made similar ventures in Tamil and Telugu. As an example, last year's Netflix project Navarasa was a similar attempt. Presented by ace-filmmaker Mani Ratnam, Navarasa saw the biggest talents of Tamil cinema, namely Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Siddharth, Revathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prayaga Martin coming together to try something fresh and unique.

While the streaming giant has been successful in the past, it remains to be seen if the Malayalam anthology turns out to be a similar success.