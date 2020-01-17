Mohanlal & Mammootty to release the first look poster of Fahadh Faasil's Malik on THIS date; Find Out

Now, the makers of the film have announced on its official Instagram account that the film Malik's first look will be out tomorrow at 11 AM.

South megastars Mohanlal and Mammootty will be unveiling the first look of the south film Malik. The south film will feature actor Fahadh Faasil in the lead. The film Malik is one of the most highly anticipated flicks from the south film industry. The lead actor Fahadh Faasil is one of the most well-known actors from the south film industry. The fans and film audience are eagerly waiting to get an update about the upcoming film Malik. Now, the makers of the film Malik have announced on the film's official Instagram account that the film Malik's first look will be out tomorrow at 11 AM.

This news has set off a frenzy among the fans and audience members. The first look is much awaited by the fans of the south star Fahadh Faasil. The south drama Malik is helmed by ace director Mahesh Narayanan. The director is known for his film called Take Off. The south superstar Mammootty and Mohanlal will be releasing the first look poster of the Fahadh Faasil starrer. The film Malik is expected to be a political thriller with many twists and turns included in the film's story line. The film Malik is shot in the coastal areas. The film covers the issues which are faced by the minorities in the country. The lead star Fahadh Faasil will be essaying a character from different ages like 20 to 57.

The lead actor will have an excellent character graph in the film Malik, suggest the media reports. Fahadh will essay a character named Sulaiman in the upcoming film Malik. This is a highly anticipated film as Malik is said to have an intriguing story line.

(ALSO READ: Trance: First look poster of the Fahadh Faasil starrer released; movie to be released in the month of December)

Credits :instagram

Read More