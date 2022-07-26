Mohanlal to Mammooty: South celebs pay tribute to martyrs on Kargil Vijay Diwas

It was 23 years ago when India marked its victory against Pakistan in the Kargil war. Remembering the bravehearts who lost their lives in order to keep the honor and safety and the country intact, many celebs took to Twitter and paid tribute to our soldiers. Mammootty tweeted, "Let's pay homage to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty to protect the honour of our great nation. We salute their bravery and forever indebted to all them & their families."

Meanwhile, Mohanlal wrote on the micro-blogging site, "23 years have gone by since the Indian Armed Forces brought home victory from Kargil. It has been an honor living the legacy of the brave fallen lives that will forever continue to inspire us. Jai Hind!"

23 years have gone by since the Indian Armed Forces brought home victory from Kargil. It has been an honor living the legacy of the brave fallen lives that will forever continue to inspire us. Jai Hind!#KargilVijayDiwas2022 pic.twitter.com/Te189UO8kA — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) July 26, 2022

Sai Dharam Tej also penned, "Remembering our Brave soldiers & The Real Heroes who fought till their last breath and sacrificed their lives to protect the nation & it's respect with a victorious win."

Remembering our Brave soldiers & The Real Heroes who fought till their last breath and sacrificed their lives to protect the nation & it's respect with a victorious win.#KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/gKquzA0BnB — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) July 26, 2022

A salute to the exemplary courage and valour of our brave soldiers who have dedicated their lives to defend the sovereignty of our nation.

Jai Hind #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/OxZrDRtVU2 — Om Raut (@omraut) July 26, 2022

On the work front, Mammootty is working on an edge-of-the-seat suspense drama titled Rorschach right now, which is being made under the direction of Nissam Basheer. Additionally, the superstar will further play a crucial role in Akhil Akkineni-fronted spy thriller, Agent.

On the other front, Mohanlal also has many promising projects in the lineup. He will lead the forthcoming thriller, Alone. Directed by Shaji Kailas, the film marks the return of the actor and director duo after 12 years. They have earlier collaborated on ventures like Narasimham, Natturajavu, Baba Kalyani, and Red Chillies. He is also directing and acting in the fantasy adventure drama, Barroz: Nidhi Kaakkum Bhootham.

