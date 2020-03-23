Mohanlal mistakes the fake news of creating 'cosmic energy’ by clapping to be real during Janta Curfew

As per the latest news reports on the Ittymaani: Made in China actor Mohanlal, the fake news of eradicating Coronavirus completely by creating cosmic energy, unknowingly made the actor give out false information about the COVID-19.

The south superstar Mohanlal recently mistook the information about the Coronavirus that was going viral on various social media platforms. The south star Mohanlal who featured in the blockbuster hit film Lucifer reportedly said during an interview that when the huge number of people clap hands together it creates real cosmic energy, very similar to that of a mantra which will control the Coronavirus outbreak. On March 22, the entire country was observing the Janta Curfew as per the directives given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his address to the nation, the PM said that everyone has to practice social distancing and keep themselves indoors in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

As per the latest news reports on the Ittymaani: Made in China actor Mohanlal, the fake news of eradicating Coronavirus completely by creating cosmic energy, unknowingly made the actor give out false information about the COVID-19. As per the media reports about the Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham actor has been campaigning to generate awareness about the preventive measure against the Coronavirus. Now, the news reports suggest that the actor reportedly told Manorama news that when we clap hands together massive energy is generated which will eradicate all the bacteria and viruses, including the Coronavirus.

The actor, unfortunately, fell for the fake information about the clapping of hands during the Janta Curfew which was circulating on social media and WhatsApp. The news reports further add that the south megastar Mohanlal mistook the information that came out of the so-called 'WhatsApp University' which was not verified and neither was it confirmed by medical experts.

(ALSO READ: Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham: Trailer of the Mohanlal starrer to be unveiled on THIS date; Find Out)

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More