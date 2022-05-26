Mohanlal on Odiyan’s Hindi: version: 'South Indian cinema is getting exposure'

Mohanlal cannot contain his excitement as the Hindi version of his fantasy drama Odiyan has crossed 10 million views on his birthday. The superstar was quoted saying, "South Indian cinema is getting exposure to viewers from the entire country. Indian cinema is breaking the barriers of language today. Odiyan is a movie very special to me. Odiyan is folklore from Kerala. North Indian audiences getting to know and appreciate it is such a wonderful thing. Thank you, everyone. Wishing Odiyan to reach more crores of viewers."

Meanwhile, the director for Odiyan, V. A. Shrikumar also expressed his views on the matter, "Hindi audiences are applauding Mohanlal's performance in Odiyan. His impeccable acting talent is a matter of pride for the entire country. His characters need to reach a global audience. The country's wide recognition for regional language movies is indeed a cultural progression. Odiyan is an Indian superhero. There are numerous indigenous characters like Odiyan all over the country. In this age of technology, the recognition received for the Hindi dub of Odiyan which was originally released four years ago is an example of the widening horizons of cinema."

For the unversed, Odiyan is the highest-earning Malayalam movie to date at the moment. It further holds the record of being the highest first day and weekend collection for a Malayalam film. Released on 14 December 2018, the flick also has Prakash Raj, Manju Warrier and Antony Perumbavoor in significant roles among others. The project has been bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the production house of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Written by Harikrishnan, Odiyan is based on the legend of the Odiyan clan according to which folklore are men believed to possess shapeshifting abilities and can assume animal forms.

