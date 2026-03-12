Mohanlal on whether he picks up fights with directors over disagreements in script: ‘There are times when…’

Mohanlal was recently spotted in a podcast interview organized by MyGov India, where he discussed the craft of acting and cinema in general. During the conversation, the superstar revealed that he never argues or picks fights with his directors, describing himself as a director’s actor.

Mohanlal on how he ‘never’ picks up fights with directors

Speaking in the podcast interview, Mohanlal said, “I’m a director’s actor. I don’t go against them or pick fights. If there are any disagreements, they should be discussed during the script stage. Once the film starts, if changes come in, we can ask the director about them. If they can give a proper explanation, there’s no problem. However, there are times when they can’t provide a proper explanation. Even then, we have to move forward with them.”

Mohanlal’s upcoming films

Mohanlal is set to appear in the lead role in the film Drishyam 3 , which is slated for release on April 2, 2026. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the crime drama marks the third installment in the franchise and revisits the story of Georgekutty.

Reportedly, the film will focus not only on protecting his family from the world but also on shielding them from the truth and the burden of what binds them together.

As a new force begins to close in on him and his family, Georgekutty is said to witness cracks in his carefully crafted plan, with adversaries who are more determined and organized than ever before.

With the walls closing in around his conscience, his relationships, and the fragile normalcy he has worked so hard to build, the threat is no longer merely external. The film is expected to explore how much more he is willing to sacrifice for the sake of his loved ones. However, this remains an unconfirmed plot, and an official update is still awaited.

Apart from Lalettan, the third film will feature Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, and Siddique, among others, reprising their previous roles. The Hindi remake, also titled Drishyam 3 and starring Ajay Devgn, is scheduled to release on October 2, 2026.

The CBFC recently cleared the teaser of the Mohanlal starrer, which is expected to be released soon.

Looking ahead, Mohanlal will also appear in the lead role in the tentatively titled L366, directed by Tharun Moorthy. Apart from co-starring in Mammootty’s Patriot, the actor also has cameo appearances lined up in films such as Jailer 2 , Khalifa: Part 1, and more.

ALSO READ: Mohanlal, Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s former co-star and child artist Hari Murali passes away at 27