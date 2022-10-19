Mohanlal opens up about Monster: ‘This is a new subject for Malayalam cinema’
In a recent video, Mohanlal opened up about Monster and revealed some interesting facts about the film.
Mohanlal is finally reuniting with the Pulimurugan director Vysakh after a long gap of 6 years, for the upcoming project Monster. The movie, which is touted to be a suspense thriller, is set to hit the theatres on October 21, Friday, after a very long wait. Monster also marks both Mohanlal and director Vysakh’s reunion with writer Uday Krishna, after the massive success of Pulimurugan. In a recent video posted on his social media handles, the Malayalam superstar opened up about the much-awaited project.
Mohanlal about Monster
In the video, Mohanlal stated that Monster deals with a subject that is very new for the Malayalam film industry. “For an actor, especially for me, Monster is a special film. This film has a lot of surprise elements. The biggest specialty of Monster is its subject. I think this film deals with a subject that is new to Malayalam cinema – and it is depicted in a very bold manner. The script is the star of this film. If you ask me if Monster has a hero or a villain, I would say that the script is both the antagonist and protagonist, here. Such films happen to an actor very rarely,” revealed Mohanlal.
Check out Mohanlal’s video about Monster here:
In another video, Mohanlal also opened up about the action sequences in Monster. The veteran actor hinted that the Vysakh directorial is not solely based on action, like their previous outing Pulimurugan. However, Mohanlal also revealed that the project will have two major action sequences, which are choreographed very differently.
Everything to know about Monster
Mohanlal is playing the role of Lucky Singh, a mysterious man who gives a tough time to the police force, in Vysakh’s film. The highly anticipated project features a stellar star cast including Lakshmi Manchu, Siddique, Lena, Honey Rose, Sudev Nair, KB Ganesh Kumar, Johny Antony, Arjun Nandakumar, Kottayam Ramesh, and others. Deepak Dev has composed the songs and original score. Satheesh Kurup is the director of photography.
