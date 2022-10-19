Mohanlal opens up about Monster: ‘This is a new subject for Malayalam cinema’

Mohanlal is finally reuniting with the Pulimurugan director Vysakh after a long gap of 6 years, for the upcoming project Monster . The movie, which is touted to be a suspense thriller, is set to hit the theatres on October 21, Friday, after a very long wait. Monster also marks both Mohanlal and director Vysakh’s reunion with writer Uday Krishna, after the massive success of Pulimurugan. In a recent video posted on his social media handles, the Malayalam superstar opened up about the much-awaited project.

In the video, Mohanlal stated that Monster deals with a subject that is very new for the Malayalam film industry. “For an actor, especially for me, Monster is a special film. This film has a lot of surprise elements. The biggest specialty of Monster is its subject. I think this film deals with a subject that is new to Malayalam cinema – and it is depicted in a very bold manner. The script is the star of this film. If you ask me if Monster has a hero or a villain, I would say that the script is both the antagonist and protagonist, here. Such films happen to an actor very rarely,” revealed Mohanlal.

Check out Mohanlal’s video about Monster here: