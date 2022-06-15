Mohanlal pays tribute to Galwan Heroes on second anniversary: May your sacrifices forever be honoured

Mohanlal paid homage to the martyrs of the Galwan Valley standoff on the second anniversary of the violent clash which took place on June 15 last year. The actor shared a photo of Galwan heroes as he paid tribute to the soldiers.

Mohanlal took to Twitter and shared a pic of Galwan Heroes to remember them on the second anniversary of the Indian and China clash. He wrote, "Long live the legacy of our great heroes of Galwan! May your sacrifices be forever honored as the nation salutes in your memory today. Jai Hind!. "On the evening of June 15, 2020, India and China engaged in a face-off in the Galwan valley in Ladakh and lost 20 Indian soldiers.

Take a look at Mohanlal's post:​

Meanwhile, on the work front, for the first time in his career, Mohanlal has decided to work behind the camera. The Aaraattu actor is busy with his first directorial project at the moment. His first film as a director is a fantasy adventure drama, titled Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure.

Mohanlal will be seen playing the lead role in ‘Alone’ directed by Shaji Kailas. Recently, on his birthday, a glimpse video was released and it promises a thriller entertainer. The Malayalam star also has director Vysakh's upcoming thriller, Monster lined up for release. This edge-of-the-seat suspense flick also stars Lakshmi Manchu, Sudev Nair, and Honey Rose in important roles.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial debut film Lucifer with Mohanlal is getting a sequel L2: Empuraan. The script of the film is ready and the shoot is expected to begin soon. Fans are super excited for the sequel as the first part grabbed the eyeballs of the audience despite the language barrier. In fact, the film is also getting a Telugu remake with Chiranjeevi as the lead actor, titled Godfather.

