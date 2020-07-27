Mohanlal pays tribute to ‘Missile Man’ APJ Abdul Kalam on his 5th death anniversary

Kalam passed away when he was 83 on July 27, 2015, after suffering a massive cardiac arrest while delivering a speech at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Shillong.

On the fifth death anniversary of former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam, Mollywood megastar Mohanlal took to his Twitter space and paid tribute to him. Sharing a photo of the ‘Missile Man’, the Drishyam star wrote on the micro blogging website, “Remembering A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Sir #apjabdulkalam”. Several followers of the former President took to the micro blogging website and showered their tribute to Abdul Kalam, and his name started trending all over the internet.

Kalam passed away when he was 83 on July 27, 2015, after suffering a massive cardiac arrest while delivering a speech at the Indian Institute of Management in Shillong. Many shared their artworks and Kalam’s inspirational quoted in tribute to the renowned scientist and author. Often referred to as ‘People’s President’ and ‘Missile Man’ due to his popularity Kalam served as the 11th president of India from 2002 to 2007. He was an aerospace scientist and worked for the ISRO as the project director of India's first Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV-III).

On the work front, Mohanlal was last seen in Lucifer directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. He will be next seen in Jeethu Joseph directorial Ram, which has Trisha Krishnan as the female lead. Apparently, the makers have completed 60 percent of the film, while the rest of the film’s shooting has to happen abroad. Meanwhile, he recently announced the sequel to Drishyam, directed by Jeethu Joseph, it was reported that the makers will roll out the film after the pandemic situation is contained.

