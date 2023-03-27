Mohanlal pens an emotional note on demise of his friend Innocent; Says 'my mind believes you didn't go'

Veteran Malayalam actor Innocent Vareed Thekkethala passed away on Sunday, Match 26. His demise has left a huge void among the Malayalam fraternity and many celebs are mourning the loss with heartfelt tributes. Superstar Mohanlal, who worked with Innocent on many films, is unable to come to terms that he is no more.

Mohanlal took to Twitter and penned an emotional note as he bid his goodbye to dear friend Innocent. In a note shared on Facebook, Mohanlal penned, “What should I say my Innocent… I don't know how to put it in words, the sadness of your separation, who innocently spread laughter, love and comfort to the whole world just like that name, who held those who were with him like a brother, and stood by them no matter what.”

He further added, “My mind still tells me to believe that you’re not gone. Every moment, my Innocent will be with me forever with that innocent smile, love and rebuke. Wherever you are, you will always be there for me.”

About Mohanlal and Innocent

Mohanlal and Innocent's on-screen pairing was hugely loved and appreciated. From being the KK Joseph to G Krishnamurthy in ‘Vietnam Colony’ to the Varrier to Neelan in ‘Devasuram’, the duo delivered many unforgettable moments on the silver screens. They also shared a great bond off-screen as well.

For the unversed, Innocent made a special appearance in Mohanlal's National award-winning historical drama, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. In a film career of more than five decades, the veteran actor acted in more than 750 films and was known as one of the best comedians in Malayalam cinema.

About Innocent's demise

Innocent Vareed Thekkethala passed away at the age of 75. He was admitted to the hospital on March 3 after he complained of breathing issues and uneasiness. In 2012, the actor was diagnosed with throat cancer. However, with immediate treatment, he won over the disease and got back to work. Earlier, it was reported that the actor has been hospitalized due to a relapse of Cancer.

On Monday, the mortal remains of the actor were kept at for the public and celebs to pay homage. After that, his funeral function will be held at St Thomas Cathedral Church in Irinjalakkuda at 5pm. Mammootty, Dulquer Salman, Kunchacko Boban, and many others attended the funeral to pay their respects.



