Mohanlal pens a heartwarming note to wish his 'Ichakka' Mammootty on completing 50 years in the film industry

The superstar of the South, Mammootty is celebrating 50 glorious years of his career in the film industry on August 6. Mohanlal wished his 'Ichakka' which means big brother on completing 50 years in the industry. He shared an adorable photo with Mammootty and said he feels super proud to have shared screen space with the Superstar in 55 memorable films.

Mohanlal shared a photo of kissing Mammootty on his cheek and penned a heartwarming note, which reads, "Today, my brother completes 50 glorious years in the film industry. I feel so proud to have shared the screen with him in 55 memorable films and looking forward to many more. Congratulations Ichakka! @mammukka."

Today, my brother completes 50 glorious years in the film industry. I feel so proud to have shared the screen with him in 55 memorable films and looking forward to many more. Congratulations Ichakka! @mammukka pic.twitter.com/UevUpSkSGH — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 6, 2021

Mammootty and Mohanlal have acted together in over 50 films. Yes, that’s right! From Padayottam to Twenty:20, the duo have shared the screen in over 50 films and most of them are blockbuster films.

Also Read: RRR: Jr NTR poses with his first ever ID card on film sets; SS Rajamouli photobombs the PICS

Although Mammootty predominantly works in Malayalam, he also enjoys a huge fan base all over the southern states and is fondly called as Mammukka. He is one of the handsome actors, who didn't age a day and can give a run to any young actor. His dashing looks makes millions of fan flutter with happiness. In a career snap of four decades, Mammootty acted in over 400 films. It was not until 1980 that he got his first full-fledged role when he acted in Vikkanundu Swapnangal. The legendary actor has three National Film Awards and 13 Filmfare Awards South. The actor was also recognized by the Government Of India with the highest award, Padma Shri for his contribution to art.