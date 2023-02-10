Mohanlal performs Bhangra with Akshay Kumar at a wedding; Latter calls it a 'memorable moment'

Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and shared a video of doing the Bhangra dance with Mohanlal and it's the best video of the day.

Mohanlal performs Bhangra with Akshay Kumar at a wedding; Latter calls it a 'memorable moment'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and shared a video of doing the Bhangra dance with Mohanlal and it's the best thing you will see today. The duo is seen performing Punjabi moves at a wedding bhaarat and their energy sets the weekend mood right. The Bollywood actor called dancing with Mohanlal 'the most memorable moment of his life'. 

Sharing the video on Instagram, Akshay Kumar tagged Mohanlal and wrote, "I’ll forever remember this dance with you @mohanlal Sir. Absolutely memorable moment."

