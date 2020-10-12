Mohanlal to play the lead in filmmaker B Unnikrishnan's upcoming film?

The picture shared by the filmmaker features him posing alongside Mohanlal. The director captioned the post saying 'yes' which is giving the fans a reason to believe that Mohanlal will be playing the lead in B Unnikrishnan's upcoming film.

Filmmaker B Unnikrishnan shared a picture with the southern megastar Mohanlal on his Facebook account. The fans and followers of the Drishyam actor got very excited when they saw the photo. The fans and film audiences are looking for an official announcement about the upcoming film. The picture shared by the filmmaker sees him posing along Mohanlal. The director captioned the post saying 'yes' which is giving the fans a reason to believe that the filmmaker has signed the Ittymaani: Made in China actor as the lead for his upcoming film.

The latest news reports about the Malayalam superstar states that he will complete the shoot of his much awaited flick Drishyam 2 and then kick start the shooting of the film with B Unnikrishnan. There is a strong buzz in the southern film industry that Mohanlal will kick start the shoot of his film with B Unnikrishnan by the end of November. The news reports further state that this film is expected to be a full on entertainer. The Malayalam star and the director had previously collaborated on films like Madambi, Mr. Fraud, and Grandmaster.

Check out the post

The fans and followers of the Drishyam 2 actor are eagerly looking forward to seeing the actor on the big screen. Mohanlal will also feature as the lead in the upcoming film called Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. This film is helmed by ace director Priyadarshan. The film, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will also feature the National Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh. The Asuran actress Manju Warrier will also feature in the much awaited drama.

