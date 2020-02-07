Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nivin Pauly & others pose for picture perfect moment at Asianet Film Awards
The Asianet Film Awards 2020 ceremony was held at Adlux Convention Center, Angamaly on February 6, 2020. The awards event was attended by who's who from the Malayalam film industry. Many biggies were clicked in their best stylish appearance at the awards night. However, one of the pictures from the star-studded night that has taken social media by storm. Mollywood actors Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nivin Pauly, Mohanlal, Sunny Wayne, Vivek Oberoi and Soubin posed for a picture-perfect moment. The picture sees them posing their classiest best and it is setting social media on fire.
#Mohanlal , #NivinPauly , #Prithviraj , #SunnyWayne , #Soubin #AsianetFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/Ftg9KCMklO
— Roopesh Raveendra (@RoopeshKadakkal) February 7, 2020
അത് ശരി അപ്പൊ ഇ മൂവി അല്ലെ ഫിലിം #AsianetFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/VWGYA306az
— manikandan (@Mkp0487) February 7, 2020
Best Film: Uyare
Best Film (Critics): Thanner Mathan Dhinangal
Best Director: Prithviraj (Lucifer)
Best Actor, Male: Mohanlal (Lucifer, Ittymaani Made in China)
Best Female Actor: Parvathy (Uyare, Virus)
Best Actor (Critics): Suraj Venja Venjarammoodu (Vikrithi, Android Kunjappan, Finals)
Best Supporting Actor, Male: Siddique (Uyare)
Best Supporting Actor, Female: Grace Antony (Kumbalangi Nights)
Best Character Actor, Male: Vijayaraghavan (Porinju Mariyam)
Best Character Actor, Female: Rajisha Vijayan (Finals, Stand Up)
Best Actor in a Negative Role: Vivek Oberoi (Lucifer)
Best Music Director: Vishnu Vijay (Ambili)
Best Lyricist: Vinayak Sasikumar
Best Singer Male – Vijay Yesudas (Nee Mukilo)
Best Singer Female: Bombay Jayashree
Best Singer (Special Jury) – Ks Harisankar (Pavizhamazha, Athiran)
Special Jury Mention: Soubin Shahir (Kumbalangi Nights)
Best New Face: Anna Ben (Kumbalangi Nights)
Best Child Artist (Achuthan – Mamankam)
Star Pair (Mathew Thomas and Anaswara Rajan – Thanneer Mathan Dhinangal)
Lifetime Achievement Award: P Susheela
