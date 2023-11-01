Mohanlal, Priyamani starrer Neru to release on Christmas; Possible box office clash with Prabhas’ Salaar

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph are one of the most dynamic director-actor combinations in Malayalam cinema. The duo has given blockbuster films like the Drishyam series, which is why the announcement that they would be collaborating for a fourth project was very well received by the audience.

It was revealed earlier this year that the film was titled Neru, which translates to Right, in Malayalam. The film went on floors in August this year. In the latest update, it was reported by film industry tracker AB George that the film will hit the silver screens on December 21 this year. A Christmas release also means that there would be a possible clash between the film, and the Prabhas starrer Salaar. However, official confirmation regarding the release date is yet to be known.

More about Neru

Neru marks the fourth collaboration between Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal after the 2013 film Drishyam, the 2021 film Drishyam 2, and the 2022 film 12th Man. Although not much is known about the film, it is touted to be a legal drama and features an ensemble cast including Priyamani, Siddique, Anaswara Rajan, Jagadish, Ganesh Kumar, and many more.

The film is bankrolled by Santhy Antony and Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, and the music for the film has been composed by Vishnu Shyam. Satheesh Kurup cranks the camera for the film while VS Vinayak handles the editing department.

More about Salaar

Salaar marks Prashanth Neel’s foray into Telugu cinema. The film features an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, Tinnu Anand, and many more.

The film has been bankrolled by Vijay Kirgandur under the banner of Hombale Films, and Bhuvan Gowda takes care of the cinematography of the film. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on December 22nd.

On the work front

Apart from Neru, Mohanlal will also be seen in another Jeethu Joseph film titled Ram. The Oppam actor is also a part of Lijo Jose Pellissery’s upcoming film Malaikottai Vaaliban, and will also be seen in the much-awaited sequel of the 2019 film Lucifer, titled L2: Empuraan, helmed by Prithviraj. Additionally, Mohanlal’s directorial debut Barroz, is also in its post-production stage.

As for Prabhas, he will next be seen in Nag Ashwin’s upcoming sci-fi project Kalki 2898 AD. The film features an ensemble cast including Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and many more, and is expected to release early next year.

