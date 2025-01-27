Mohanlal reflects on his decades-long camaraderie with Mammootty and how it inspired a culture of friendship among new-generation stars

Mohanlal was recently seen at a press meet after the teaser of his much-awaited movie L2: Empuraan was unveiled. During his interaction with the media, the actor was asked about his long-lasting friendship with Mammootty and whether they fostered such a culture in Malayalam cinema.

In response, the actor said, “We are all like a family. We are always in touch. There aren’t any written rules among us about doing such things; it just happens.”

The actor was also asked about this in the context of director Shaji Kailas’ words prior to the re-release of the Mammootty starrer Valyettan. During an earlier interaction with the press, the veteran director revealed that he helmed the Mammootty starrer as a gift to the superstar for appearing in a cameo role in the Mohanlal starrer Narasimham.

In the 2000 movie, Mohanlal played the lead protagonist, with Mammootty making a guest appearance as a lawyer. The iconic scene from the film is still considered a favorite among fans and pop culture enthusiasts.

Moving forward, the two superstars are set to join each other in a movie soon. The film, tentatively titled MMMN, is an upcoming project directed by Mahesh Narayanan, with Mammootty playing the key role.

The film will feature Mohanlal in an extended cameo, portraying a significant character in the venture. The two last collaborated and shared the screen in a movie released in 2008. Moreover, the film, which is rumored to be a spy thriller, is expected to include Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban in supporting roles, with Nayanthara also speculated to play a part.

As for Mohanlal’s work front, the actor is next set to appear in the movie L2: Empuraan , slated to release on March 27, 2025. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film will serve as the second installment in the Lucifer trilogy, which began in 2019.

In addition to Mohanlal, the film also features actors like Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, and many more reprising their roles from the first installment.

