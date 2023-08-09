Mohanlal remembers memories of working with director Siddique; Mammootty, Nazriya Nazim and others pay tribute

Malayalam cinema director Siddique passed away at the age of 63, on August 8. The director reportedly breathed his last suffering from a heart attack as he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kerala. Reportedly, he was admitted in hospital on August 7 after he suffered a heart attack around 3 in the afternoon but couldn't be saved. As soon as the news of his demise came into light, several celebrities from the Malayalam film industry paid heartfelt tribute to Siddique and offered condolences.

Mohanlal, Mammootty, Nazriya Nazim and others remember director Siddique

Mammootty paid tribute to the late director on Facebook. His note can be roughly translated to, "Continuous departures of very dear ones... while experiencing the unbearable pain it causes.... For own Siddique Homage."

Mohanlalalso penned a long on Facebook recalling memories of working with the late filmmaker. The actor's note can be roughly translated to, "I can't believe the demise of my dear Siddique. Expressing stories through natural humor and common man's life problems, Siddique, who became a favorite among Malayalees all over the world, cannot express the sadness of his untimely departure. Due to the variety of topics and attraction of direction, millions of viewers were waiting for Siddique's every movie. Siddique has made us laugh a lot, brought tears to our eyes, reminded us not to lose hope, and set us a role model through his own life to reach the top. Siddique lived as an ordinary man, leaving luxury, being gentle in words and behavior, without showing hostility to anyone. I was lucky to act in Big Brother, the first film he acted as an assistant director from Kannumnattu to the final film Big Brother. Siddique was literally a big brother to me in cinema and in life. Condolences with pain."



Popular Malayalam actorDulquer Salmaan also took to Instagram to remember the late director. Nazriya Nazim also remembered Siddique as she wrote on Instagram, "Still can't believe we won't get to see him..his smile anymore."

Keerthy Suresh and Prabhu Deva also offered condolences to Siddique and his family.

About Siddique's career

Siddique made his debut With Ramji Rao Speaking in 1989, a remake of the blockbuster Hindi film Hera Pheri. The film is still considered one of the greatest comedy classics in the history of Malayalam cinema. He also made his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Bodyguard. The last film the late director Siddique directed was with Mohanlal in 2020.



ALSO READ: Siddique Death: Dulquer Salmaan pens heartfelt note as he remembers late director; 'The gentlest soul'