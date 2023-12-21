Mohanlal responds to being called last of superstars: 'The term Superstar depends on the success of an actor'

Mohanlal, the superstar of Malayalam cinema, again made his way to the big screen with his latest movie Neru, directed by the renowned Jeethu Joseph, who is known for his hit film Drishyam.

In a recent interview for the promotion of the film, Mohanlal was asked about the future of Malayalam cinema and the possibilities of a superstar from the current lot of actors or would he and Mammotty be the last of superstars. The Lucifer actor responded that the title of ‘Superstar’ is given to an actor by the audience and cannot be intentionally claimed for oneself.

Mohanlal about future superstars

Mohanlal emphasized his wish for a greater number of actors to emerge in today's era, considering how audiences' preferences for evolving content play a role. According to him, an actor or performer truly becomes a superstar when they achieve long-term success through their films.

He also highlighted the changing dynamics between the viewers of the older generation and the modern audience, emphasizing how they have evolved with the introduction of new streaming methods.

The actor also pulled in parallels of how older films used to run for 365 days of a year while newer films don’t even manage to cross 90 days in theaters, and this drastically changes the term Superstar.

He said, “The term Superstar depends on the success of the actor. If the new actors can pull off such success, then he or she may get the title of Superstar.”

Mohanlal’s lineups

Mohanlal has recently released his next film Neru which has been getting remarkable responses from audiences and critics. The film which is directed and co-written by Jeethu Joseph along with Drishyam 2 fame Santhi Mayadevi features Mohanlal, Anaswara Rajan, Priyamani, and many more in key roles.

Moreover, Mohanlal has projects like Malaikottai Vaaliban directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, and Mohanlal’s own directorial film Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure releasing on March 28th. Furthermore, Mohanlal is also reprising his role from the 2019 film Lucifer in L2: Empuraan directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Along with these exciting projects in Malayalam, the actor is also said to be playing a cameo role in Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa and also a central role in the big-budget film Vrushaba.

