Mohanlal resumes shoot of Lijo Jose Pellissery's Malaikottai Vaaliban; Enjoys yummy meal with team on sets

Mohanlal is one of the busiest actors in the Malayalam film industry. He has back-to-back movies lined up and is juggling with shoots. The actor has now resumed the shoot of Lijo Jose Pellissery's Malaikottai Vaaliban in Kerala. He is back on the sets and also enjoyed a yummy meal with the team.

A pic of Mohanlal with his team in all smiles as he enjoys a yummy meal from the dinner table has gone viral on social media. The actor resumed the shoot of Malaikottai Vaaliban in Kerala after attending the funeral of veteran Malayalam comedy actor and his dear friend Innocent on Monday. According to reports, the actor will wrap up this schedule, which will go on for a few days and take a break.

It is said that after Mohanlal wraps up this Kerala schedule, he will take a break and go on a vacation with his family. The actor will commence shooting again for Malaikottai Vaaliban in May.

Take a look at Mohanlal's pic with his team from sets of Malaikottai Valiban

About Malaikottai Valiban

The movie, which is touted to be an out-and-out action thriller, started rolling in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in January, this year. The actor will reportedly sport two different looks in Malaikottai Valiban. The action thriller is expected to feature some of the finest talents of Indian cinema in pivotal roles. Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ambitious project features a stellar star cast including Tamil actor Jiiva, Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Danish Sait, Manikandan R Achari, Katha Nandi, Hariprashanth Varma, and others in the pivotal roles.

Upcoming films

He is also playing a key role in Rajinikanth's Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The actor teamed up again with Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph for a new film titled Ram. Trisha Krishnan is the female lead of Ram. The actor is all set to make his directorial debut with Barrozis which is currently in the final stages of its post-production and is slated to release this summer. Mohanlal will also reunite with actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran for the highly anticipated film L2: Empuraan, which is a sequel to the duo's 2019-released blockbuster outing, Lucifer.

